Voices

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/6 22:08:40

"Leverage has been contained effectively, but cleaning up and rectifying structured asset management products takes time."

Liu Xinhua

A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission



"Small and medium-sized banks cannot invest like big State-owned enterprises but they are the main force in serving small and medium-sized companies and offering inclusive finance."

Duo Rongxing

A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Zhongyuan Bank Co



"Once a final draft of new rules for asset management comes out, we will immediately start setting the implementation details."

Wang Zhaoxing

A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission



Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus