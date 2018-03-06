"Leverage has been contained effectively, but cleaning up and rectifying structured asset management products takes time."



Liu Xinhua



A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission





"Small and medium-sized banks cannot invest like big State-owned enterprises but they are the main force in serving small and medium-sized companies and offering inclusive finance."



Duo Rongxing



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Zhongyuan Bank Co





"Once a final draft of new rules for asset management comes out, we will immediately start setting the implementation details."



Wang Zhaoxing



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission