Guangzhou Evergrande striker Ricardo Goulart celebrates scoring against South Korea's Jeju United in their Asian Champions League group match on Tuesday in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Evergrande went 2-0 down early in the first half but fought back to win 5-3, with Goulart finding the net four times. Having drawn their first two group matches, the comeback victory sent Evergrande from bottom to top in Group G. Photo: VCG