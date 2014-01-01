British cycling great Bradley Wiggins says he is victim of smear attempt

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins says he is the victim of a "malicious" attempt to smear his reputation, vehemently denying he has cheated during his glittering career which also features five Olympic gold medals.



A damning report by lawmakers on Monday said Wiggins and Team Sky had crossed an "ethical line" by using drugs to enhance performance and not just to treat medical need.



It comes after Russian computer hackers revealed in 2016 that the British rider had applied for therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) to have injections of the powerful corticosteroid triamcinolone before three of his biggest races, including the 2012 Tour de France, which he won.



But Wiggins said in an interview with the BBC that he only used prescribed drugs for valid medical reasons and, when asked if he categorically denied cheating he added, "100 percent. Never, throughout my career."



"This is malicious," said the five-time Olympic champion, who was the first British cyclist to win the Tour. "This is someone trying to smear me.



"It's also the hardest thing to prove you haven't done. We're not dealing in a legal system. I'd have had more rights if I'd murdered someone."



The Commons' digital, culture, media and sport committee report centered around the team's use of triamcinolone.



Triamcinolone, used to treat asthma, is an anti-inflammatory steroid that can also help cyclists shed weight without losing power.



Wiggins, 37, denied the team had crossed an ethical line by using the medication.



He said he had only used triamcinolone on one occasion other than the three TUEs, which had already been made public, but the report said he may have taken it nine times in four years.



Wiggins said he had adhered to the rules in place at the time and had been granted permission by cycling's governing body to take the drug.



When asked if he would have won the Tour de France without it in 2012, he ­replied, "Well, had I had an asthma attack, no, probably not. No."



Team Sky said they took full responsibility for mistakes that were made but strongly refuted the claim that medication was used to enhance performance.



