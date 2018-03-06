China prosecutes more than 80,000 for crimes against minors

More than 80,000 people were charged from 2016 to November 2017 with child abuse, rape and trafficking, according to China's top procuratorate.



During the same period, more than 58,000 were arrested on suspicion of these crimes, said Zheng Xinjian, head of the minor case division of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).



"Chinese procuratorates have always taken a zero-tolerance stance against crimes involving juvenile victims," Zheng said.



Meanwhile, prosecutors nationwide have taken steps to protect the rights of adolescent suspects and show leniency to juveniles convicted of minor offenses in an effort to "educate and save" them.



Statistics from the SPP show that prosecutors exempted about 70,000 suspects below the age of 18 from arrest from 2013 to November 2017, or 28.7 percent of all minor suspects.



During the same period, more than 27,000 minors, or 8.9 percent of the total, were exempted from prosecution.



Xinhua

