Black box of Iran crashed plane to be sent to France for decoding

The black box of Iran's crashed plane will be sent to France for decoding data, official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.



"Due to the lack of required equipment for deciphering the black box's data in Iran, it will be sent to France," the senior Iranian lawmaker, Mohammad Reza Rezaee Kouchi, told IRNA on Tuesday.



Information of the black box of the crashed plane needs technical examination to be decoded, and France as the manufacturer of the plane will help Iran in this regard, Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran Civil Aviation Organization, also told IRNA on Monday.



On Saturday, Iran's rescue operators have found the black box of the passenger plane which crashed last month with 66 people on board.



The ATR 72 turboprop aircraft belonging to Iran Aseman Airlines had taken off from the capital Tehran to Yasuj city in the central Iran at 05:00 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Feb. 18, but crashed near Bideh village of the central city of Semirom.



All the 66 people on the board were killed.

