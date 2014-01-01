Gaitan move to Dalian not taxed: CFA

Soccer star Nico Gaitan's transfer went untaxed as his fee came in "under the limit" of 45 million yuan ($7 million), according to a controversial file published on the Chinese Football Association (CFA) website on Tuesday.



The CFA made global headlines in June last year by announcing a 100 ­percent transfer tax on foreign players with price tags over 45 million yuan. Signings of Chinese players over 20 million yuan would also be taxed, the association said.



The surprise move was made to curb irrational investment in the transfer ­market and all monies would be ­invested in the China Football Development Foundation and used for the ­development of Chinese soccer including youth development, according to the CFA.



China Super League (CSL) new boys Dalian Yifang paid the transfer tax for new signing Yannick Carrasco, the file revealed, but 30-year-old Gaitan cost less than the threshold, according to the document that appeared on the website Tuesday.



It was late last month that Dalian Wanda Group bought a controlling stake in Yifang. Within days, the club signed Belgian winger Carrasco and Argentine midfielder Gaitan from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, a club in which the ­conglomerate is also a shareholder.



Neither Yifang nor Atletico revealed the transfer fees, but reports in Spain said Carassco cost the Chinese club 30 million euros ($37 million) and Gaitan 18 million euros, both well above threshold.



Reports emerged last week suggesting that Yifang didn't pay tax at all as the Wanda Group simply swapped their stake in Atletico for the two players: hence no transfer fees involved.



The CFA file did not mention the duo's transfer fees, nor how much the club were taxed for signing Carassco.



Chinese soccer fans reacted to Gaitan's transfer fee with immediate amusement.



"What an obvious lie!" a fan posted on soccer site Dongqiudi. "A top ­player who last played in one of the best teams in the world is worth less than $7 million - only fools would believe your lies."



"This is an example for other CSL teams," posted an apparent fan of Changchun Yatai. "Always try to buy more than one player from the same club, and set the price of one under the threshold so you don't need to pay tax for him."



"The widely reported value of Gaitan is far above the cut-off to pay the tax, so it's clear there is some very creative accounting going on by the club," said Mark Dreyer, who runs the China Sports Insider website.



"The CFA stated they would crack down on efforts by clubs to avoid the tax so why have they allowed this? Similarly, with no figure ascribed to Carrasco's ­value, fans will immediately think that the club has underpaid on the tax - and they are probably right," the Beijing-based China sports expert told the ­Global Times.



The transfer prompted calls for ­greater CFA transparency.



"Please publicize the full details of the money," wrote one observer. "We need to know the tax is really spent on the development of Chinese soccer."



Only two CSL clubs were taxed for their winter signings, according to the CFA file.



Beijing Guoan paid tax for striker ­Cedric Bakambu and midfielder Jonathan Viera. Guoan have confirmed that Spaniard Viera cost them 11 million ­euros, but didn't reveal the fee for Bakambu due to a "confidentiality agreement." Reports said the Congolese cost ­Guoan 40 million euros. The CFA didn't reveal how much tax Guoan paid.