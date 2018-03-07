US-listed Chinese firm traded mostly higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Tuesday, with all the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of Sina Corp. and shares of Alibaba, jumped 3.23 percent and 3.18 percent respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks of the index, while shares of TAL Education Group edged up 0.17 percent as the smallest increase among the 10 stocks.



Shares of Baidu and shares of JD.com, another two famous Chinese firms listed in the US equity market, rose 1.51 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively.



The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, fell 1.98 percent to 18.36 on Tuesday.



As of Monday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 3,217.40, marking a 0.97-percent loss for the month-to-date returns and a 4.09-percent gain for the year-to-date returns.



US stocks extended gains on Tuesday after volatile trading, amid ongoing tariffs debate in the country.



At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 9.36 points, or 0.04 percent, to 24,884.12. The S&P 500 increased 7.18 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,728.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 41.30 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,372.01.

