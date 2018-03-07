UN should back new inter-Korean rapport

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/7 8:15:59
The US should give up its fantasy of bringing North Korea to its knees. Trump's team may think it is their maximum pressure that caused Pyongyang's change. But the reality is that North Korea now has an intercontinental ballistic missile that can allegedly hit targets in the US. No one can intimidate anyone. Negotiation is the only way out.

