Kidnapped Pakistani oil engineer released in southern Libya

A Pakistani engineer working in an oil field in southern Libya, who was kidnapped by an unknown armed group last week, has been released, a security official told Xinhua on Tuesday.



"The Pakistani engineer Shahid Abdul-Salam, who was kidnapped last week in Ubari city, was released by the kidnappers after they told him he was a suspect and not meant to be kidnapped," said Brig. Abdul-Qadir Al-Bakush, the chief of Ubari Security Directorate.



"I have communicated with the engineer and he informed me that he is in good health and was not beaten or hurt," Al-Bakush added.



He said that the engineer will remain in the city and will continue to work in the oil field.



The security official warned people coming from outside Ubari, some 1,100 km south of the capital Tripoli, not to move around the city without informing the security authorities to avoid similar attacks.



The Pakistani engineer was kidnapped 8 km west of Ubari, which is located near Al-Fil oil field that produces nearly 75 thousand barrels of crude oil per day.

