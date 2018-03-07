American musical becomes most nominated in London theaterland's own "Oscars"

A new American musical Tuesday became the most nominated production in the history of the Oliviers, British theaterland's own "Oscars".



The musical Hamilton has emerged with 13 nominations, the Society of London Theater & UK Theater announced.



It replaces Harry Potter And The Cursed Child (2017) and Hairspray (2008) who jointly held the record with 11 nominations.



The Ferryman, currently running in London's West End ahead of transferring to New York's Broadway, is the most nominated new play, gathering eight nominations.



The National Theater in London has won 22 nominations with the musical Follies receiving 10 nominations. The Almeida Theater has received seven nominations for its production of Shakespeare's Hamlet and Jame Graham's new play Ink. The Old Vic in London has five nominations from a new musical, Girl from the North Country.



The winners will be announced at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 8, with an awards ceremony hosted by actress comedian Catherine Tate.



"The 2018 awards are set to be an exciting occasion with original new work dominating the categories and a significant number of artists receiving their first ever Olivier nominations," said a spokeswoman for the society.



Julian Bird, CEO of London Theater and executive producer of the Olivier Awards, said: "This year's Olivier nominations reflect a strong and exciting performing arts scene in the UK with fresh, new work coming to the fore. It is wonderful to see so many first time nominees and we look forward to welcoming everyone to this celebratory occasion on Sunday April 8."



Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theater and are Britain's most prestigious stage honors.

