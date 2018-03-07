Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's remarks on the outcomes of the ROK president's special delegation's visit to the DPRK

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/7 9:06:40





Spokesperson Geng Shuang said China has noted that the visit of the Republic of Korea (ROK) president's special delegation to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has achieved positive outcomes and we welcome this.



As a close neighbor to the



We believe that this serves the common interests of all the people on the Peninsula as well as the relevant parties and can also contribute to regional peace and stability, Geng said.



We hope that the DPRK and the ROK can earnestly implement the relevant consensus and continue with their efforts to advance reconciliation and cooperation, Geng said.



We hope that all relevant parties can seize the current opportunity, work for the shared goal and make concerted efforts to promote the process of denuclearization of the Peninsula and politically resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, Geng said, noting that China is willing to continue to play its due role to this end.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday night made remarks on the outcomes of the ROK president's special delegation's visit to the DPRK.Spokesperson Geng Shuang said China has noted that the visit of the Republic of Korea (ROK) president's special delegation to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has achieved positive outcomes and we welcome this.As a close neighbor to the Korean Peninsula , China always supports the efforts made by the DPRK and ROK to improve their relations and the efforts made by all relevant parties to address their respective legitimate concerns, including the security issue through dialogue and consultation so as to promote the process of denuclearization of the Peninsula, Geng said.We believe that this serves the common interests of all the people on the Peninsula as well as the relevant parties and can also contribute to regional peace and stability, Geng said.We hope that the DPRK and the ROK can earnestly implement the relevant consensus and continue with their efforts to advance reconciliation and cooperation, Geng said.We hope that all relevant parties can seize the current opportunity, work for the shared goal and make concerted efforts to promote the process of denuclearization of the Peninsula and politically resolving the Korean Peninsula issue, Geng said, noting that China is willing to continue to play its due role to this end.