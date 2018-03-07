Number of vacancies in Germany reaches record high: survey

The number of professional vacancies in Germany reached a record high in the final quarter (Q4) of 2017, a regular survey published on Tuesday by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) found.



According to the Nuremburg-based institute, there were around 1.2 million job openings across the country in Q4. IAB labor market expert Alexander Kubis noted that the figure was the highest ever to be measured and marked an increase of 128,000 vacancies compared to the same period in 2016.



The widely-publicized findings were based on a representative IAB survey among 15,000 German businesses from all sectors of the economy. Overall, the largest numbers of vacancies were identified among business service providers.



Despite the positive aggregate trend, regional inequalities were apparent in the data. While around 918,000 vacancies were counted in western Germany, eastern Germany only posted around 265,000 vacancies.



However, both the parts of the country recorded the lowest ratio of unemployed workers to job openings (194/100 in western Germany, 225/100 in eastern Germany) in 25 years.

