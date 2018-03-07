CPC's plan on reform of party, state institutions to have positive results: Sudanese observers

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's plan on deepening reform of the party and state institutions shows the party's wisdom and adaptability and will bring benefit to the world, said Sudanese observers.



"For 40 years, the CPC has never stopped carrying out reforms and implementing opening-up policies, and it has laid down a model for socialism with Chinese characteristics," said Rabie Abdul-Atti, a senior official of the ruling National Congress Party of Sudan.



Following the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, which was convened from Feb. 26 to 28, a decision on deepening reform of the party and state institutions was made public Sunday.



The reform is aimed at, among other goals, establishing a party and state institutional function system that is well-conceived, fully built, procedure-based and efficiently functioning, according to the decision.



"The CPC reform plan for the party and state institutions affirms its ability to develop and adapt to the internal and external changes," said Abdul-Atti.



"I'm confident that the current program will achieve positive results, not only for China, but also for the entire world," he added.



Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's adoption of the policy of reform and opening-up, the Sudanese political veteran spoke highly of China's adherence to the historic path.



During the past four decades, he said, China has achieved remarkable development and become the second largest economy in the world, making major contributions to the world economic growth.



In the same vein, Mohamed Al-Nayer, a Sudanese economic expert and professor of economics at the International University of Africa, said the CPC's reform plan is "extremely important."



It is important to make the Chinese economy more capable of adapting to the transformations in the global economy, said Al-Nayer.

