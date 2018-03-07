Cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in SW China's Yunnan

This photo taken on March 6, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The cultivation of cherry blossoms in Kunming can be traced back to as early as the 13th century. Nowadays, the cherry blossoms at Kunming's Yuantongshan Park are a popular spring attraction for locals and tourists alike. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tourists look at cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 6, 2018. The cultivation of cherry blossoms in Kunming can be traced back to as early as the 13th century. Nowadays, the cherry blossoms at Kunming's Yuantongshan Park are a popular spring attraction for locals and tourists alike. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A woman in classical Chinese costume poses for photos with cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 6, 2018. The cultivation of cherry blossoms in Kunming can be traced back to as early as the 13th century. Nowadays, the cherry blossoms at Kunming's Yuantongshan Park are a popular spring attraction for locals and tourists alike. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on March 6, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The cultivation of cherry blossoms in Kunming can be traced back to as early as the 13th century. Nowadays, the cherry blossoms at Kunming's Yuantongshan Park are a popular spring attraction for locals and tourists alike. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

This photo taken on March 6, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at Yuantongshan Park in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. The cultivation of cherry blossoms in Kunming can be traced back to as early as the 13th century. Nowadays, the cherry blossoms at Kunming's Yuantongshan Park are a popular spring attraction for locals and tourists alike. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)