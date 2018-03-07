China's Arctic policy in line with international law: Finnish president

China's first white paper on its Arctic policy is in line with the international law and the proposal to build a Polar Silk Road
will promote understanding among different people, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said.
The Chinese policy document "respects international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," Niinisto told Xinhua in a recent interview.
He said it is important that Arctic players have something in common so that peace is maintained in the region. Finland is the current chair of the Arctic Council.
China would like to "jointly understand, protect, develop and participate in the governance of the Arctic, and advance Arctic-related cooperation under the Belt and Road
Initiative," the white paper, issued by China's State Council Information Office on Jan. 26, says.
It also says the Belt and Road Initiative will bring opportunities for the parties concerned to jointly build a Polar Silk Road, and facilitate connectivity and sustainable economic and social development of the Arctic.
The Polar Silk Road is not only a plan for more roads, railways and shipping routes, but also a vision for promoting understanding among different peoples, Niinisto said.