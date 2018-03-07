Stone inscriptions reappear in Yangtze river bottom

A series of ancient stone inscriptions have reappeared at the bottom of a section of the Yangtze River.



Decreased water flow from the upper reaches of the river led to falling water levels in the Jiangjin section in Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. The inscriptions thus reappeared, 11 years after they first showed up.



The inscriptions are carved on 36 rocks covering 800 square meters. The rocks form a shape of a blossoming lotus, giving the wonder the name "Lotus Stones."



The inscriptions include 47 poems dating back as early as the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

