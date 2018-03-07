Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I did not know I had been robbed until I went to pay my staff."So said a man surnamed Li whose 50,000 yuan ($7,887) in cash and drawings worth almost 700,000 yuan were stolen from his car. The cash was to pay the salaries of Li's employees and all of the lost items were in a bag that was locked in his car. The items were taken from the bag, but the bag was replaced exactly where it had been. Nine suspects were recently arrested by police in Fengtai district. They preyed only on expensive cars and stole things from bags which were then put back as they were. Many car owners were completely unaware that they had been the victims of a robbery at first. The group were said to have taken part in more than 10 such cases with almost one million yuan involved. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)