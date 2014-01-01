Love China, love trains

Whenever I tell people about the problems of the German rail system, they give me a puzzled look. "What? German trains don't all run on time?" would be a common response. Sadly though, it is true. Trains in Germany, more often than not, are late. There is also a complicated price structure so trains are often over-crowded.



Generally speaking though, I love taking trains. It is easily my favorite form of transportation. The rattling of the train as it moves through the countryside is relaxing. There is hardly anywhere I can sleep better than on a moving train. Nevertheless, back home, I try to avoid trains whenever I can, just because the system is so bad. In China, the situation is different and, in my eyes, much better. Here I have rekindled my joy in taking trains!



The pricing of Chinese rail tickets is easy to understand. Planning a vacation is no problem since the prices are always the same. Back home you never know how much you might pay, since it varies with the season, or day of the week.



I think the prices in China are very fair. Slow trains are cheap and fast trains are comparatively expensive, but so fast! It fascinates me how little time it takes a train to get halfway across China, a real alternative to flying.



In Germany, you often have to change trains, especially if you want to go to smaller places. It can be very stressful and sometimes there is a long time to wait between trains. In China, you never have to change trains. You just get on the train, and wait for the staff to tell you to get off!



China is such a large country and train rides can be very long, but here, I do not mind a trip of 20 hours or even more. China has the biggest high-speed rail network in the world, with almost all of the big cities connected, so wherever you want to go, you can speed there in comfort, through misty mountains and picturesque paddies. Sitting by the window enjoying the landscape never gets tiring. And when you get hungry, there is always someone pushing a trolley of snacks, fruit, vegetables and even hot meals.



Soon I will go to Beijing train station, pick up my ticket, get on the train and fall back into a relaxing state of daydreaming, one I can only reach with the rattling of the rails in my ears.





This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.