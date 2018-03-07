Striking the right tone with my in-laws

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







I'm very fortunate. My wife and I have been married for almost a year and we both get on really well with each other's families. A huge part of this is that my wife speaks incredible English. I speak less incredible Chinese.



I don't want to sound too big-headed but my Chinese is pretty good. I've passed the good old HSK 5 test and I'm prepping for 6 at the moment. I'm more than comfortable using Chinese to get just about anything done in my daily life.



Naturally, as a foreigner, my tones are not perfect. I make quite a few tonal errors, but the context and my ability to explain myself mean that this isn't usually a big problem. As with most things in life, there is always an exception and in this case that exception is my wonderful mother-in-law.



The first time you meet your partner's parents can be pretty nerve-racking, especially when their mother tongue is your second language. You worry about not understanding them, using incorrect vocabulary alongside a whole host of other concerns unique to each individual.



It became pretty apparent during our first conversation that my mother-in-law was really struggling to understand my Chinese.



She had an incredibly focused expression on her face and would glance at her daughter with a look of confusion, as if looking to her to clarity what I was saying.



Our first year of knowing each other required my partner to translate almost all of my Chinese into Chinese.



There were plenty of times when my partner, her parents and I would be out for dinner and my partner's father would intervene and translate my Chinese into Chinese again, at times getting a little frustrated that his wife was unable understand me.



We were once out for dinner with his side of the family and I was having a lovely conversation with my wife's 86-year-old grandmother, no translation of my Chinese necessary.



My mother-in-law had that same focused expression on her face, desperately trying to make sense of what I was saying. Whispering to my partner at intervals for translation.



It was quite an odd situation to find myself in, as generally I've never had any major issues being understood. Wrong tones and incorrect words are natural and certainly expected from a non-native speaker of Chinese.



However, being looked at like I was speaking gibberish was at times a little disheartening for both of us.



Those tonal mistakes are what my mother-in-law struggles with. For her, tones are an extremely important way of communicating in Chinese. It doesn't have the same impact for others. Much like the rhythm and stress of sentences and words in English can affect native speakers' understanding in different ways.



I'm sure there are plenty of people in China who would have the same issue as my mother-in-law, and I may have met them at some point during my near 6-year journey in China. However, this is the first time I've had such an experience with someone I have a personal relationship with.



Even though my mother-in-law finds it hard to understand my Chinese, every time we meet, she makes a concentrated effort to do a better job of understanding me, while I try and do a better job with my tones.



This has worked to the point where we are able to have a conversation with few issues.



