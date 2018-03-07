Japanese think tank's comments on Chinese army, foreign relations groundless: spokesperson

The comments made by Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies on the modernization of the Chinese military and China's foreign relations are groundless, said a Chinese military spokesperson.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense
, made the remarks Tuesday answering a question about a report recently published by the think tank of Japan's defense ministry.
The comments in the report were irresponsible, he said.
China has always maintained a path of peaceful development, and pursued a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, and has been making efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development, and maintain the international order, he continued.
"We hope that Japan can take an objective and rational view of China's domestic and foreign policies, and work with us to fulfill the will of improving the relationship between the two countries through policies and action," Wu said.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China.