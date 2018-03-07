Recruitment fair for Yangtze Delta teachers

A recruitment fair for school teaching staff in the Yangtze River Delta region is expected to be held on the first floor of Shanghaimart on March 18, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.



It was reported that about 350 academic institutions will attend this job fair, including from elementary and secondary schools, kindergartens, universities and vocational schools.



According to Shanghai Educational Human Resource Exchange & Service Center, there is a big shortage of kindergarten teaching staff in Shanghai; the demand for teachers of Chinese, Math and English subjects for primary and secondary schools also remains huge.



The social status and income level of teaching professionals in China has been improving in recent years, but many positions go unfilled.



Some local schools no longer require applicants to have a local hukou (household registration). Non-Shanghainese candidates now can apply for teaching positions in Shanghai as long as they obtain a residence permit.





