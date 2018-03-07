Over 6m people to attend Qingming Festival

It is expected that 10,400 tombs in cemetery parks across in Shanghai will be booked during the upcoming Qingming Festival. Approximately 6.66 million people are expected to visit the tombs to pay their respects to ancestors, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday.



Notably, the traffic volume over Qingming Festival is also expected to reach 840,000 vehicles. It was reported that the peak volume of people and vehicles is expected to appear on March 31, April 1, 5, 6, 7, peaking on April 5.



The number of visitors and vehicles on April 5 alone will possibly reach 2.44 million and 290,000 respectively, which could lead to heavy traffic congestion. In order to ease traffic pressure, more shuttle buses to cemetery parks will be added.

