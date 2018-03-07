Learning Chinese

Chat attack

plastic flower sisters - Internet slang referring to women who only act like friends on the surface.



塑料姐妹花



(sùliào jiěmèi huā)

A: I'm really envious of the friendship between Little Fen and Little Li. Just like sisters, they are always going shopping and having fun together.



我真的好羡慕小芬和小莉的友谊呀,他们就像姐妹一样,总是一起出去逛街,一起玩。



(wǒ zhēn de hǎo xiànmù xiǎo fēn hé xiǎo lì de yǒuyí ya, tāmén jiùxiànɡ jiěmèi yíyànɡ, zǒnɡshì yìqǐ chūqù ɡuànɡjiē, yìqǐ wán.)

B: There is nothing to be envious of. They are actually only a pair of "plastic flower sisters"!



她们俩没什么好羡慕的,就是一对塑料姐妹花而已。



(tāmén liǎ méi shénme hǎo xiànmù de, jiùshì yíduì sùliào jiěmèi huā éryǐ.)

A: Why do you say that?



为什么这么说？



(wèi shénme zhème shuō?)

B: They are always saying bad things about the other in private. Actually, each one looks down on the other.



她们总是私底下说对方的坏话,其实彼此都看不上对方。



(tāmén zǒnɡshì sī dǐxià shuō duìfānɡ de huàihuà, qíshí bǐcǐ dōu kàn bú shànɡ duìfānɡ.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





