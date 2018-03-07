Happy birthday:



Although things have been tough for you lately, your luck will reach a turning point today. Capitalize on this influx of positive energy to take some risks and opportunities are sure to come your way. Your lucky numbers: 4, 6, 9, 14, 16.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This will be an excellent time to make financial investments. Do your homework focusing on how your money will perform for you over the long-term. An old friend you haven't heard from in a while is looking to reconnect. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your energies will be best spent focusing inward today. Do not let pride keep you from recognizing where you have not lived up to your potential. It takes courage to face ourselves in the mirror and look at our flaws with an objective eye. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Reexamining your plans for the future will enable you to find a more efficient approach. Going over everything you want to accomplish will enable you to get a better idea of where you should focus your energies first. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Feel free to lend a hand to someone asking for help, but don't do everything for them. You will only be robbing them of a valuable lesson by going too far. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You can't force people to see things your way. The most you can hope for is to present your case and hope they will come around on their own. You will get farther by using the carrot instead of the stick. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Romance is in the stars tonight. Heading out and chatting with someone new will prove extremely fun and enlightening. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



There is no point in trying to please everyone. No matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't agree with the path you have taken. It's time for you to go your own way without worrying what everyone will think. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will face a true test of your mettle today. While you may be tempted to call upon friends and family for help, you will get more out of this experience by going at it alone. Financial issues will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Take some time today to go over your finances. You may discover you are spending money on something that you no longer need anymore. Tonight will be an excellent time to meet someone new! ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A number of expensive items will tempt you today. While buying any one thing in particular won't empty your wallet, you might end up spending more than you'd care to if you get too greedy. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your positive attitude will make getting today's tasks done a pleasure for you and others. Spending some time getting involved in community activities will not only help others, but also yourself. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Although you realize things have to change, you will first need to get everyone from your group onboard if you want your plans to have a chance at succeeding. ✭✭✭