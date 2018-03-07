Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Vocal church group?
6 "War and ___"
11 Worldwide lending org.
14 Hagar the Horrible's wife
15 Ballpark instrument
16 Prefix with "con" or "classical"
17 Hard-working
19 Owns
20 Take ___ (look quickly)
21 Female fortune-tellers
23 Extremely painful ordeals
26 Sleeveless fur-lined cloak
27 Absent without leave
28 Cut in two
29 Travel companion of Abraham
30 Biological grouping
32 Looks for
35 Is a helper
37 Worshiper in dreadlocks, informally
39 Stage equipment
40 Small, minor cut
42 Wails, as if in mourning
44 Bank-offered savings plan
45 Rocketed
47 Makes candied fruit
49 Aged
51 Debris floating on the sea
52 Cameron's smash-hit 2009 film
53 San ___ Padres
54 Jailbird
55 Safe and sound
60 Drunkard's utterance
61 Ne'er-do-well
62 Pertaining to birth
63 Poem form
64 Letters with no straight lines
65 Feeds, as hogs in a sty
DOWN
1 Tai ___ (martial art)
2 Brood minder
3 Elderly
4 Type of lizard
5 Using a coarse tool on
6 Tiny skin openings
7 Estrada of TV
8 "That was a long time ___"
9 Things marched for
10 Preserves fodder on a farm, e.g.
11 Much more than merely emotional
12 People prepare them daily
13 Noted "Cabaret" choreographer
18 Be unbalanced?
22 Oft-displayed muscle
23 Book of maps
24 It can be pulled while running
25 Beat the field, in a marathon
26 Ski trail
28 Transported students, in a way
31 With not a stitch on
33 Divided country
34 Involuntary muscle contraction
36 Tonto's horse
38 Used a hook, line and sinker
41 Type of bar that encourages singing
43 Catch-phrases
46 Previously aired TV shows
48 Keyless, musically
49 A long way from feminine
50 Shun
51 Piccolos' kin
53 Peaceful bird
56 The two in a Brit's farewell
57 Classic Pontiac muscle car
58 "The Purloined Letter" monogram
59 "Treasure Island" monogram
Solution