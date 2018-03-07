Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/7 18:48:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Vocal church group?

  6 "War and ___"

 11 Worldwide lending org.

 14 Hagar the Horrible's wife

 15 Ballpark instrument

 16 Prefix with "con" or "classical"

 17 Hard-working

 19 Owns

 20 Take ___ (look quickly)

 21 Female fortune-tellers

 23 Extremely painful ordeals

 26 Sleeveless fur-lined cloak

27 Absent without leave

 28 Cut in two

 29 Travel companion of Abraham

 30 Biological grouping

 32 Looks for

 35 Is a helper

 37 Worshiper in dreadlocks, informally

 39 Stage equipment

 40 Small, minor cut

 42 Wails, as if in mourning

 44 Bank-offered savings plan

 45 Rocketed

 47 Makes candied fruit

 49 Aged

 51 Debris floating on the sea

 52 Cameron's smash-hit 2009 film

53 San ___ Padres

 54 Jailbird

 55 Safe and sound

 60 Drunkard's utterance

 61 Ne'er-do-well

 62 Pertaining to birth

 63 Poem form

 64 Letters with no straight lines

 65 Feeds, as hogs in a sty

DOWN

  1 Tai ___ (martial art)

  2 Brood minder

  3 Elderly

  4 Type of lizard

  5 Using a coarse tool on

  6 Tiny skin openings

  7 Estrada of TV

  8 "That was a long time ___"

  9 Things marched for

 10 Preserves fodder on a farm, e.g.

 11 Much more than merely emotional

 12 People prepare them daily

 13 Noted "Cabaret" choreographer

 18 Be unbalanced?

 22 Oft-displayed muscle

 23 Book of maps

 24 It can be pulled while running

 25 Beat the field, in a marathon

 26 Ski trail

 28 Transported students, in a way

 31 With not a stitch on

 33 Divided country

 34 Involuntary muscle contraction

 36 Tonto's horse

 38 Used a hook, line and sinker

 41 Type of bar that encourages singing

 43 Catch-phrases

46 Previously aired TV shows

 48 Keyless, musically

 49 A long way from feminine

 50 Shun

 51 Piccolos' kin

 53 Peaceful bird

 56 The two in a Brit's farewell

 57 Classic Pontiac muscle car

 58 "The Purloined Letter" monogram

 59 "Treasure Island" monogram

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus