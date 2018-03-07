Puzzle

ACROSS1 Vocal church group?6 "War and ___"11 Worldwide lending org.14 Hagar the Horrible's wife15 Ballpark instrument16 Prefix with "con" or "classical"17 Hard-working19 Owns20 Take ___ (look quickly)21 Female fortune-tellers23 Extremely painful ordeals26 Sleeveless fur-lined cloak27 Absent without leave28 Cut in two29 Travel companion of Abraham30 Biological grouping32 Looks for35 Is a helper37 Worshiper in dreadlocks, informally39 Stage equipment40 Small, minor cut42 Wails, as if in mourning44 Bank-offered savings plan45 Rocketed47 Makes candied fruit49 Aged51 Debris floating on the sea52 Cameron's smash-hit 2009 film53 San ___ Padres54 Jailbird55 Safe and sound60 Drunkard's utterance61 Ne'er-do-well62 Pertaining to birth63 Poem form64 Letters with no straight lines65 Feeds, as hogs in a styDOWN1 Tai ___ (martial art)2 Brood minder3 Elderly4 Type of lizard5 Using a coarse tool on6 Tiny skin openings7 Estrada of TV8 "That was a long time ___"9 Things marched for10 Preserves fodder on a farm, e.g.11 Much more than merely emotional12 People prepare them daily13 Noted "Cabaret" choreographer18 Be unbalanced?22 Oft-displayed muscle23 Book of maps24 It can be pulled while running25 Beat the field, in a marathon26 Ski trail28 Transported students, in a way31 With not a stitch on33 Divided country34 Involuntary muscle contraction36 Tonto's horse38 Used a hook, line and sinker41 Type of bar that encourages singing43 Catch-phrases46 Previously aired TV shows48 Keyless, musically49 A long way from feminine50 Shun51 Piccolos' kin53 Peaceful bird56 The two in a Brit's farewell57 Classic Pontiac muscle car58 "The Purloined Letter" monogram59 "Treasure Island" monogram

Solution