Citizens of Urumqi, capital of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, ride the city's first subway line on Tuesday. The subway line is set for trial runs in June this year and will reduce travel time from the city center to the city's international airport to less than half an hour. The metro line runs for 16.5 kilometers, linking 11 stations along its route. It is scheduled for commercial operation by the end of this year. Photo: VCG