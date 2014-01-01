Uber using self-driving trucks for long hauls in Arizona

Uber on Tuesday said it is using self-driving semi trucks to augment human-driven rigs in its on-demand trucking service in the US state of Arizona.



Humans pick up cargo from Uber Freight customers and drive it in trailers to transfer hubs. There the trailers are hitched onto self-driving trucks for long highway hauls, according to the San Francisco-based company.



The self-driving vehicles head to transfer hubs close to their destinations, where the trailers are hitched back onto human-steered rigs to complete their journeys.



"This a big step forward in self-driving truck technology, and the future of the freight industry at large," Uber said in a release.



"This paints a picture of the progress being made towards our vision for the future of trucking; now hauling real loads in Arizona."



Uber has been testing self-driving truck technology since 2016.



Uber claims to have made the first commercial shipment ever by self-driving truck when it hauled a trailer full of beer in Colorado.



AFP





