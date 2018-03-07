Movie theater squabble lands woman in detention for drug use

A woman was detained after she sparked an argument at a movie theater over shaking another woman's seat.



While in police custody for the incident, the woman surnamed Li later tested positive for drugs and served a detention sentence.



According to police, a patron surnamed Liu got in a loud verbal altercation with Li at the theater in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province.



Liu accused Li of shaking her seat back with her leg. Police were soon called and took both into custody.



A background check revealed Li had a prior arrest for drug use.



She was made to take a urine test and tested positive for drugs.



Li was released from custody on March 3.



She has since apologized to Liu.



Modern Express

