Caterer rocks banquet made from stones that look like food

Pictured are stones arranged to look like famous Chinese dishes by caterer and 'rock chef' Wang Wanzhong. Photo: thepaper.cn

From the stir-fried shrimp to the pork trotters, every dish in this banquet rocks.A caterer turned rock hound in East China's Zhejiang Province has combined his talents to create an exhibit of imperial banquets made completely from semi-precious stones.Wang Wanzhong has seen more than 1,000 visitors at his gallery in Sanmen county, Taizhou, since his mineral-rich food exhibit opened on February 22.The show includes 108 different Manchu and Han inspired dishes made from some 1,000 semi-precious stones, agates and fossils. His exhibit cost an estimated 200,000 yuan ($31,610)."I traveled all over the country except Tibet for nearly ten years collecting rocks," Wang told media Tuesday.A banquet caterer of nearly 30 years, Wang said his career took a hard turn while on a trip through Anhui Province in 2009."I found lots of stones look so much like my dishes, so I wanted to take a shot at making a stone meal," he said.Wang draws his inspiration from the extravagant imperial meals of the Han and Qing dynasties."They are the epitomes of China's highest culinary art," said Wang.The Paper