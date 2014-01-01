CIRC expands rules governing insurers’ shareholding structures

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) on Wednesday expanded rules that govern shareholding in the country's insurers in a bid to make ownership structures more transparent.



The rules now have 94 provisions compared with 37 previously.



Chinese authorities are in the second year of a widening campaign to reduce risks in the financial system, which includes a crackdown on riskier investment products sold by some insurers and probes into whether they are providing covert funding to local governments.



Under the new rules, an insurance company should have a clear and reasonable shareholding structure and must reveal the actual controlling entity to the regulator, according to a document handed out in Beijing at a press conference.



He Xiaofeng, head of the commission's working group in control of Anbang and a director at the CIRC, said the regulator faces difficulties authenticating fund sources. And shareholding structure problems are the root of financial chaos.



The rules, effective April 10, cover requirements for the qualifications and conduct of shareholders and the management of stock rights.



Under the new rules, a single shareholder cannot control more than one-third of an insurance firm's registered capital, while investors cannot entrust others to hold shareholding in an insurer.



Investors must use their own, legally obtained capital to acquire a stake in an insurer and cannot use a holding company or the transfer of expected returns to bypass restrictions.



Investors are also forbidden from misappropriating insurance funds or repurposing funds for investment.



Money from asset management plans and trust products can be used to acquire listed insurance company stocks, subject to strict conditions.





