Unicorns ‘can’t meet A-share rules’

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/7 21:43:40

Some unicorns in China's artificial intelligence (AI) industry are not optimistic about launching IPOs in the A-share market because their finances fall short of listing rules, financial news website caixin.com reported on Wednesday.

Most domestic AI companies are still at a stage where their investment needs far outweigh their profit potential, the report said.

Unicorn refers to start-ups that have valuations of more than $1 billion.

Chinese regulators recently proposed shortcuts for IPOs for companies in four sectors - AI, biotechnology, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing - and some AI companies have sounded out the China Securities Regulatory Commission about potential listings, the report noted.



Posted in: COMPANIES
blog comments powered by Disqus