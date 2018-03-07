Unicorns ‘can’t meet A-share rules’

Some unicorns in China's artificial intelligence (AI) industry are not optimistic about launching IPOs in the A-share market because their finances fall short of listing rules, financial news website caixin.com reported on Wednesday.



Most domestic AI companies are still at a stage where their investment needs far outweigh their profit potential, the report said.



Unicorn refers to start-ups that have valuations of more than $1 billion.



Chinese regulators recently proposed shortcuts for IPOs for companies in four sectors - AI, biotechnology, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing - and some AI companies have sounded out the China Securities Regulatory Commission about potential listings, the report noted.