Energy guideline 2018 released

China's total energy consumption in 2018 should be controlled at around 4.55 billion tons of standard coal, according to a guideline released by the National Energy Administration on Wednesday.



The guideline also called for prudently boosting the development of new sources such as nuclear energy, wind power and hydropower.



China plans to add installed hydropower capacity of 6 million kilowatts (kW) and installed wind power capacity of 20 million kW in 2018.



The energy agency also called for shifting Chinese fuel consumption from coal to gas in an orderly way and cutting coal overcapacity.



