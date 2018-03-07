Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/7 21:48:39
297m
Foreign and domestic tourists who visited Beijing in 2017, up 4.3 percent year-on-year, Beijing municipal tourism authorities announced Wednesday.
3,000
Charging stations that State-owned automaker BAIC Group plans to build in 100 cities across the country by 2020, chairman Xu Heying said on Wednesday.
150b yuan
China Railway Corp's planned purchases of bullet trains in the next three years, said general manager Lu Dongfu on Wednesday.
135b yuan
Shanghai's planned minimum project investment in 2018, covering 126 projects such as high-end manufacturing and sewage processing, the municipal government said.
90%
Proportion of employees in China's blockchain sector whose monthly salaries exceed 10,000 yuan ($1,582), a sign of a rising bubble in the sector, media reported on Wednesday.