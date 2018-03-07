Figuratively Speaking

297m



Foreign and domestic tourists who visited Beijing in 2017, up 4.3 percent year-on-year, Beijing municipal tourism authorities announced Wednesday.



3,000



Charging stations that State-owned automaker BAIC Group plans to build in 100 cities across the country by 2020, chairman Xu Heying said on Wednesday.



150b yuan



China Railway Corp's planned purchases of bullet trains in the next three years, said general manager Lu Dongfu on Wednesday.



135b yuan



Shanghai's planned minimum project investment in 2018, covering 126 projects such as high-end manufacturing and sewage processing, the municipal government said.



90%



Proportion of employees in China's blockchain sector whose monthly salaries exceed 10,000 yuan ($1,582), a sign of a rising bubble in the sector, media reported on Wednesday.





