HNA selling hotel shares

Park Hotel & Resorts Inc announced on Tuesday that HNA Group has begun to sell its holding of 34.48 million shares, with each priced at $25.75, the company said in a statement.



The offering is expected to close on Friday.



HNA, faced with liquidity concerns after a series of debt-driven acquisitions, plans to sell some or all of its 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, the US hotel chain said in a filing, Reuters reported on Friday.



HNA bought a 25 percent stake in Park Hotels as part of its $6.5 billion deal to buy a 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc from the biggest shareholder Blackstone Group LP in 2016, Reuters said.





