Daimler welcomes Geely

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche on Tuesday welcomed Geely chairman Li Shufu as a new shareholder and said any industrial alliance will depend on whether current China partner BAIC agrees.



"We would like to have consensus with our Chinese partner," Zetsche said, referring to BAIC, the company with which Daimler operates the Beijing Benz factory in Beijing.



"We will examine everything if it is in keeping with the wishes of our partner," Zetsche said, adding that Li had underlined his positive view of Daimlers management and areas of potential cooperation.





