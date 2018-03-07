"There are some financial institutions that have complex ownership backgrounds, unclear capital supply and a lack of professional standards, which could pose financial risks."



Li Xiaopeng



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and chairman of China Everbright Group

"Policy does not allow urban residents to purchase land in rural areas to build property... we need to follow laws and regulations and respect the will of farmers."



Han Changbin



Minister of Agriculture, who is attending the ongoing two sessions

"We should encourage Chinese companies to take the lead in setting standards for the international payment sector, enhancing the influence of 'Chinese standards.'"



He Qiang



A member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and professor with the Central University of Finance and Economics



