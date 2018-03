Michelle Gropp, co-founder of Lead with Words, facilitates the Global Leadership Summit held in Beijing in 2017, where over 1,300 leaders came to improve their leadership skills. Gropp is among the many global businesswomen interviewed by the Global Times who are running successful companies in China's bustling capital city. Photo: Courtesy of Lead with Words

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Global Times spoke with a diverse pool of Beijing-based businesswomen and "one-woman show" start-ups to gauge the city's climate for women entrepreneurs. Women noted a number of reasons for their Beijing business adventures, with many citing market gaps and passion to introduce their culture to China. Thanks to the country's continuous opening-up policy and encouragement of foreign investment, its capital's business ecosystem is increasingly cultivating opportunities for the world's aspiring women entrepreneurs, which experts say is not only the "right thing to do," but also the "smart thing to do."