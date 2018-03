Upcoming Intl Women's Day marked across China

Female workers participate in a tug of war to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day at Ganyu District in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Si Wei)

Female workers participate in a tug of war to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day at Jinhehua Elementary School in Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Yibao)





Female workers participate in a a fun game to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day at Ganyu District in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Si Wei)

Female workers participate in a game to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day at Quanjiao County, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Yu Qiangyun)

Female workers participate in a fun game to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day at Jinhehua Elementary School in Jinhu County, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Yibao)

Women perform aerobic dancing to celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day at Niutuo Township in Gu'an County, north China's Hebei Province, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Men Congshuo)