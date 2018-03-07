DPRK official media accuses US of trying to end detente on Korean Peninsula

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday accused the United States of trying to reverse the detente on the Korean Peninsula
after the DPRK and South Korea agreed to hold a summit late next month.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in a commentary that the United States is openly pushing ahead with its preparations for igniting a war of aggression as the U.S. army is looking to increase a dispatch of troops for overseas emergencies.
The U.S. army decided to stage drills without prior notice and bring troops and equipment to the Asia-Pacific region including the Korean Peninsula within 18 hours, the KCNA quoted U.S. media reports as saying.
The KCNA noted U.S. marines have kicked off drills for winter combat readiness, while the Pentagon is pushing ahead with a plan to deploy MQ-1C ultra-modern drones and support forces in South Korea.
"Such military moves for U.S. aggression, which is crying for the resumption of joint military exercises with South Korea, are a grave provocation aimed to deliberately deteriorate the situation of the Korean Peninsula and again push it to the brink of war," it said.
"The international community has been seriously concerned about whether the detente and dialogue brought about with much effort will continue even after the Olympics," it said.
According to media reports, the U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced new sanctions against the DPRK, and the White House on Wednesday insisted that the DPRK must take measures for denuclearization before Washington can have hold talks with Pyongyang.
The DPRK and South Korea have agreed to hold a summit by the end of April after a high-level delegation visited Pyongyang early this week.