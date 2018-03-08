Indian women work in brick factory ahead of Intl Women's day

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/8 0:21:46

Indian women work in a brick factory on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of the northeastern state of Tripura, India, on March 7, 2018, ahead of the International Women's day. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

Posted in: WORLD
