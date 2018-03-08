Delhi Women's Commission head campaigning for stopping rape detained

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, along with her supporters, was detained Wednesday while on way to Indian Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials said.



Maliwal was going to PMO along with other members to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hand over letters supporting the Rape Roko (stop rape) campaign.



DCW officials said Maliwal was carrying over half a million letters duly signed by people in support of the campaign initiated by DCW demanding strong punishment to rapists of children.



Eyewitnesses said Maliwal was stopped and later dragged by women police contingent to prevent her from reaching PMO.



"We were peacefully going to PMO as I alone can't carry 550,000 letters. Suddenly police came and manhandled us," Maliwal said. "I am on satyagraha (insistence on truth) demanding strict punishment being handed over to child rapists within six months."



The DCW said she had already informed police officials about her march to PMO.



Maliwal alleged police snatched the letters from them and tore them.



"We were carrying the letters that in real sense are Mann-ki-baat (straight talk from heart) of country's people," she said.

