Armed rebels kill two border guards in India

Two security personnel belonging to India's Border Security Force (BSF) were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the central state of Chhattisgarh, official sources said Wednesday.



The IED blast was blamed on left-wing rebels "Naxals."



The incident happened in the state's Raoghat area of Kanker district while a BSF team was on a search operation to flush out the armed rebels.



In all eight teams were constituted to carry out the anti-Naxals operation for three day/nights beginning Tuesday.



"Today at about 16:05 a series of IEDs blasts followed by heavy volume of fire were caused by Naxals. The BSF party took position and retaliated effectively causing heavy casualties to the Naxals," said the official sources.

