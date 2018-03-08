US-listed Chinese firms traded generally higher

US-listed Chinese companies traded generally higher on Wednesday, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.



Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and shares of JD.com, surged 4.12 percent and 2.94 percent respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks of the index, while shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. dropped 2.06 percent as the biggest laggard among the 10 stocks.



Meanwhile, shares of Alibaba, China's e-commerce giant listed in the US equity market, rose 0.90 percent, while shares of Baidu, another famous tech giant in China, fell 0.57 percent.



The Cboe Volatility index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, fell 3.43 percent to 17.72 on Wednesday.



As of Tuesday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 3,257.10, marking a 0.25-percent gain for the month-to-date returns and a 5.37-percent increase for the year-to-date returns.



US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday after volatile trading, as Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to US President Donald Trump, announced plans to resign from his post.



At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 82.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to 24,801.36. The S&P 500 decreased 1.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,726.80. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,396.65.

