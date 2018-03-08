US Energy Secretary: US to export more natural resources, technology

Besides energy export, the United States is willing to share its technology and innovation with other countries, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Wednesday in Houston in the state of Texas.



The United States wants to export its natural resources around the world, but perhaps more important and meaningful than that is its desire to export technology, Perry spoke at CERAWeek by IHS Markit in Houston that kicked off on Monday.



Last year the US became a net natural gas exporter, exporting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to 27 nations on five continents, Perry said, adding that overall, US energy exports in 2017 rose by 50 percent comparing to 2016.



Although the US wants to see more exports of its natural resources, Perry said his country seeks to ensure the security of its energy as it is the roadmap to economic prosperity.



He also said the US wants to help other countries in their energy security by sharing the technologies that has helped the US achieve its success.



Calling for "global energy security and shared prosperity," Perry said, "what we are doing is empowering other nations to do more for themselves and their citizens."



CERAWeek is an annual energy meeting featuring prominent speakers from the energy, technology and finance sectors. More than 3,000 guests from over 50 countries and regions attended this week's meeting.

