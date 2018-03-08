Chinese leaders join national legislators in panel discussions

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joins a panel discussion with the deputies from Guangdong Province at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

President Xi Jinping highlighted development, human capital and innovation when joining deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) in a panel discussion Wednesday.Joining deputies from south China's Guangdong Province, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, pledged uttermost efforts to help ordinary people solve problems and overcome difficulties.Xi said that he totally endorsed the draft constitutional amendment, which is under deliberation at the national legislature.Revising part of the Constitution is a major decision made by the CPC Central Committee from the overall and strategic height of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, Xi stressed.Hailing it a major move to advance law-based governance and modernize China's system and capacity for governance, Xi said the drafting process of the bill has fully practiced democracy, pooled wisdom from various sectors and embodied the common will of the Party and the people.Xi also stressed economic restructuring, scientific innovation, opening-up and better governance.The country should attach more importance to the development of the real economy, and focus on strategic emerging industries such as information technology, high-end manufacturing, biotechnology, new material and maritime economy, while eliminating industries and enterprises with heavy pollution and emissions, he said.China welcomes top-notch scientists and technicians from home and abroad, and supports innovations of small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.The country should fully open up with a broader horizon, higher standards and stronger efforts, he said.Xi also underlined efficient social governance and promotion of social justice.He told leading officials to prevent relapse of undesirable work practices and consolidate implementation of the eight-point decision on improving Party and government conduct.Other Chinese leaders, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also joined NPC deputies in panel discussions Wednesday.Speaking to deputies from Zhejiang Province, Li Keqiang said he fully endorsed the draft constitutional amendment, which was a major move to implement the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and to uphold Constitution-based governance. He also called for further transforming government functions and releasing market dynamics and creativity.Meeting with deputies from Beijing, Li Zhanshu said he completely agreed with the bill, adding that the incorporation into Constitution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and other theoretical, practical and institutional progress made at the 19th CPC National Congress would provide constitutional garantee for safeguarding the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.Joining deputies from the Taiwan delegation, Wang Yang said he totally supported the bill, noting that the amendment was of profound significance in reality and history, and met the expectations of the Party and people.Joining deputies from Guizhou Province, Wang Huning said he completely agreed with the bill, which embodied the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and the second and third plenary sessions of the 19th CPC Central Committee as well as the will of the people.Meeting with deputies from Jiangsu Province, Zhao Leji said he totally endorsed the bill, which established the guiding position of Xi's thought in the Constitution, and further clarified the supreme political principle of the Party's overall leadership.Joining deputies from Tianjin, Han Zheng said he completely endorsed the bill, which constitutionalized major theoretical, practical and institutional progress made under the Party's leadership, and was an important arrangement to ensure the sustainable development and long-term stability of the Party and the country.