Chinese tourism brands promoted at ITB Berlin

A staff member of the booth of China makes a paper lantern for a visitor during ITB Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on March 7, 2018. The international travel trade show, ITB Berlin, kicked off here on Wednesday, drawing around 10,000 tourism companies from 186 countries and regions worldwide. China National Tourism Administration led a delegation of more than 100 members representing different localities, tourism businesses and aviation companies to the ITB Berlin. They will promote a slew of tourism brands such as "Beautiful China-the Great Wall." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Dancers perform in front of the booth of China during ITB Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on March 7, 2018. The international travel trade show, ITB Berlin, kicked off here on Wednesday, drawing around 10,000 tourism companies from 186 countries and regions worldwide. China National Tourism Administration led a delegation of more than 100 members representing different localities, tourism businesses and aviation companies to the ITB Berlin. They will promote a slew of tourism brands such as "Beautiful China-the Great Wall." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

A visitor (C) poses for photos with Shaolin monks at the booth of Henan Province of China during ITB Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on March 7, 2018. The international travel trade show, ITB Berlin, kicked off here on Wednesday, drawing around 10,000 tourism companies from 186 countries and regions worldwide. China National Tourism Administration led a delegation of more than 100 members representing different localities, tourism businesses and aviation companies to the ITB Berlin. They will promote a slew of tourism brands such as "Beautiful China-the Great Wall." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

Staff members perform at the booth of Guizhou Province of China during ITB Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, on March 7, 2018. The international travel trade show, ITB Berlin, kicked off here on Wednesday, drawing around 10,000 tourism companies from 186 countries and regions worldwide. China National Tourism Administration led a delegation of more than 100 members representing different localities, tourism businesses and aviation companies to the ITB Berlin. They will promote a slew of tourism brands such as "Beautiful China-the Great Wall." (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)