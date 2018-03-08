China Bookshelf opened in Nezih bookstore in Istanbul

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows books of China Bookshelf at a Nezih bookstore in Istanbul, Turkey. More than 200 books were put up for sale on the China Bookshelf that was opened Wednesday in a Nezih bookstore in Istanbul, as part of the efforts to promote cultural exchanges between China and Turkey. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Turkish readers select books in front of China Bookshelf at a Nezih bookstore in Istanbul, Turkey, on March 7, 2018. More than 200 books were put up for sale on the China Bookshelf that was opened Wednesday in a Nezih bookstore in Istanbul, as part of the efforts to promote cultural exchanges between China and Turkey. (Xinhua/He Canling)