Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets the press

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on China's foreign policies and foreign relations on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met the press Thursday morning on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.Wang is expected to brief journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policies and answer questions on a wide range of diplomatic issues.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi takes questions on China's foreign policies and foreign relations at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi takes questions on China's foreign policies and foreign relations at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi takes questions on China's foreign policies and foreign relations at a press conference on the sidelines of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 8, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)