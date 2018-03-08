Newly-opened relics museum of Rui State in China's Shaanxi

Visitors view the exhibits at the newly-opened relics museum of Rui State at Liangdai Village in Hancheng City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 7, 2018. The museum is built upon the tomb complex of Rui state during ancient China's Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C. - 256 B.C.). A total of 1,300 tombs and 64 chariot pits were detected, more than 26,000 historical and cultural relics were unearthed here. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows a jade carved pig dragon displayed at the newly-opened relics museum of Rui State at Liangdai Village in Hancheng City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Photo taken on March 7, 2018 shows jade pendants displayed at the newly-opened relics museum of Rui State at Liangdai Village in Hancheng City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

