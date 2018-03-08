Sky is limit for China-Russia cooperation: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday voiced strong confidence in China-Russia relationship, saying "sky is the limit" for bilateral cooperation.

"The China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination is as stable as Mount Tai," Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.

"There is always room to make the relationship even better," said Wang.

The confidence comes from the strong trust and friendship between the heads of state of the two countries, which is fundamental to the further development of the bilateral relationship, he said.

It also comes from the deepening of cooperation in many fields, the firm support for each other's core interests, the close coordination in international affairs, and the growing exchanges between the two sides, said Wang.

Commenting on the upcoming presidential election in Russia, the minister said China believes the Russian people will again make a right choice and advance steadily towards national revitalization.

"The Russian people are resilient, committed, and able to stand pressure," he said, extending best wishes for Russia and the Russian people.